Max stays 'On the Roam' with Jason Momoa for season 2

It seems if one goes on a road trip with Jason Momoa, you don't want the ride to end.

Such is the case with Max, which just announced a second season for the Aquaman franchise star's docuseries, On the Roam.

The news comes ahead of the first season's final two installments dropping on Thursday, February 8.

The eight-part show follows Momoa "as he travels the country chasing art, adventure, and friendship through the lens of craftsmanship."

For his part, the Fast X baddie — who is also the show's executive producer — enthused that the renewal news was an "absolute honor" and a "dream come true."

Momoa added, "I put my heart and soul into this show, and I am thrilled to dive back into the untamed beauty of On the Roam for another season - it will be an extraordinary adventure!"

Nina Rosenstein, HBO's executive vice president of programming, said of Momoa, "His passion shines through in every episode, and the joy he gets from introducing us to these amazing artisans is infectious."

She added, "It's such a beautifully crafted series, and we hope that it inspires audiences to discover their own passions."

