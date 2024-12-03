Mattel being sued over 'Wicked' dolls with link to porn website on packaging

Something bad is happening in Oz.

Mattel is being sued for printing the URL for a pornographic website on the packaging of its limited-edition fashion dolls based on the new film Wicked, starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande.

A South Carolina woman is launching a class action lawsuit after she purchased the toy for her daughter, who then visited the X-rated site.

"To her absolute shock the website, 'Wicked.com,' had nothing to do with the Wicked Doll. Rather Wicked.com pasted scenes of pornographic advertisements across her phone screen," the lawsuit's documents read. "Plaintiff's minor daughter immediately showed her mother the photographs and both were horrified by what they say [sic]."

Mattel has pulled the toy from retailers like Target, Amazon and Kohl's, and also issued a statement that it was aware of the misprint on the packaging of the box, "which intended to direct consumers to the official WickedMovie.com landing page." They advised customers who already purchased the doll to discard the packaging and/or obscure the wrong URL.

The plaintiff alleges Mattel did not offer a refund, and that she and her daughter suffered emotional distress over the misprint.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.