Matt Damon opens up about battle with depression while filming a disappointing movie

In a candid interview, Matt Damon revealed his personal struggle with depression during the production of an unnamed movie.

The 52-year-old actor, currently promoting his latest film Oppenheimer, discussed how he found himself in a depressive state when he realized the project was not living up to his expectations.

"I remember halfway through production and you've still got months to go and you've taken your family somewhere, you know, and you've inconvenienced them, and I remember my wife pulling me up because I fell into a depression about like, what have I done?" he shared during an interview with the YouTube channel Jake's Takes.

"She just said, ‘We’re here now.’ You know, and it was like … I do pride myself, in a large part because of her, at being a professional actor and what being a professional actor means is you go and you do the 15-hour day and give it absolutely everything, even in what you know is going to be a losing effort.”

He added, “If you can do that with the best possible attitude, then you’re a pro, and she really helped me with that.”

While Damon did not delve further into the details of his depression, he is now looking forward to the release of Oppenheimer, set to hit theaters on July 21.

