Masters champions dinner unites golf legends as Scottie Scheffler hosts with Texas-style flair

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 06: Scottie Scheffler of the United States looks on during the Drive, Chip and Putt Championship at Augusta National Golf Club on April 06, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Masters Champions Dinner is a cherished tradition held each year at Augusta National Golf Club, where past Masters champions gather to honor the reigning champion. Hosted by the previous year’s winner, the dinner offers a unique opportunity for golf’s greats to share stories, laughs, and camaraderie over a specially curated menu chosen by the host. In 2025, Scottie Scheffler welcomed the legends of the game with a Texas-inspired meal, reflecting his roots and personal taste. The evening blends elegance with nostalgia, serving as a reminder of the rich history and enduring legacy of the Masters Tournament. Check out this behind the scenes look and stay for the skillet cookies!