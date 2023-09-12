Market, Market, Market! Iconic 'Brady Bunch' home sells at a loss

Photo courtesy HGTV/Anthony Barcelo

By Danielle Long

HGTV has bid farewell to the iconic Brady Bunch house, selling it at $3.2 million, a price that falls below both its initial asking price of $5.5 million, per the Wall Street Journal.

This Los Angeles residence, famous for serving as the exterior shot of the beloved 1970s sitcom, underwent extensive interior renovations by HGTV to recreate the sets of the classic show. HGTV acquired the property and documented the renovation journey through specials like A Very Brady Renovation and A Very Brady Renovation: Holiday Edition.

HGTV had invested $1.9 million in expanding the property, adding 2,000 square feet, including a second story. The completed home retains iconic features such as the floating staircase, retro kitchen, the kids' Jack-n-Jill bathroom, and a backyard reminiscent of the series.

HGTV intends to use a portion of the proceeds to provide up to 250,000 meals for Turn Up! Fight Hunger, an initiative aiding hungry children in the United States through No Kid Hungry.

Tina Trahan, an ardent fan of the show and its 1995 parody film, is the new owner and plans to utilize the Studio City house for charitable events.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

