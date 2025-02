LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 01: Mariah Carey performs during the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 1, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

: Mariah Carey is getting ready to wrap up her short Las Vegas Residency “Celebration of Mimi” at Dolby Live at Park MGM and fans are sparking concern after seeing a recent video from one of her shows.

Mariah barely moves as a dancer held her hand and showed off his moves in front of her. After the backup dancer ran across the stage, she follows him but at a snail’s pace. Not sure if she’s struggling to keep up with the rest of the stage production or just super focused on her vocal performance.