Mariah Carey at Beacon Theatre Mariah Carey and Santa Claus perform "All I Want For Christmas Is You" at Beacon Theatre in 2016 in New York City. That is Santa on the right. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for Mariah Carey) (Jeff Kravitz)

While many are arguing over whether or not it’s too early to put up Christmas decorations, Mariah Carey’s stance is clear! She put out her annual “defrosting” video on social as soon as Halloween ended.

Watch the Queen of Christmas here: