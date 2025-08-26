Manifestation in action: Taylor Swift predicted her engagement to Travis Kelce

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - JANUARY 28: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs (L) celebrates with Taylor Swift after defeating the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

It’s a “Love Story” and Taylor Swift said YES!

Did Taylor Swift predict her engagement to Travis Kelce? Taylor has been writing lyrics for her entire career that ties these two together. Here’s the proof:

We know that Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift both have “big reputations." And of course, they’re both “End Game.”

Travis Kelce’s number for the Kansas City Chiefs is 87 and Taylor’s birth year is ’89. “Mary’s Song” features the lyrics “I’ll be 87 you’ll be 89.”

Wild that Taylor wrote this song so early on in her career! Was this part of “The Prophecy” for Taylor? I think so! After all, “one single thread of gold tied me to you.”

Taylor went from saying “I wouldn’t marry me either” to feeling “So High School" and being so in love!

Where did Taylor Swift get engaged to Travis? The “Secret garden in my mind.”

It didn’t matter at “Fifteen” that she was dating the guy on the football team...she’s now engaged to a guy on the football team! (Specifically “The guy on the Chiefs.”)

What lyrics from Taylor’s discography do you think describes her relationship with Travis? Let us know in the comments!