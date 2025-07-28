Major leaguer goes full Happy Gilmore, swings into viral home run glory

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 21: (L-R) Maxwell Jacob Friedman, Conor Sherry, Phillip Schneider, Ethan Cutkosky, Bad Bunny, Adam Sandler, Kyle Newacheck, Jackie Sandler, John Daly, Sunny Sandler, Christopher McDonald, Sadie Sandler, Fernando Marrero, Lavell Crawford, Julie Bowen, Benny Safdie, Bryson DeChambeau, Scottie Scheffler, Oliver Hudson, Dan Lin, Ted Sarandos, and Robert Simonds attend Netflix's "Happy Gilmore 2" New York Premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center on July 21, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

It had to happen, and it did! Baltimore Orioles backup catcher Alex Jackson channeled his inner Happy Gilmore and crushed a home run with a swing straight out of Happy Gilmore. Charging the plate like a man on a mission (or maybe just late for tee time), Jackson launched a moonshot that had fans laughing and leaping out of their seats. It wasn’t textbook, but it was unforgettable—and somewhere, Adam Sandler is smiling.