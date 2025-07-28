Major leaguer goes full Happy Gilmore, swings into viral home run glory

It had to happen, and it did! Baltimore Orioles backup catcher Alex Jackson channeled his inner Happy Gilmore and crushed a home run with a swing straight out of Happy Gilmore. Charging the plate like a man on a mission (or maybe just late for tee time), Jackson launched a moonshot that had fans laughing and leaping out of their seats. It wasn’t textbook, but it was unforgettable—and somewhere, Adam Sandler is smiling.
Rate the swing, @AdamSandler 😅 pic.twitter.com/qaaEoodVwN— Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) July 27, 2025