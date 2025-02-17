Love, lime, and second chances—this Margarita Day, she’s stirring up more than just cocktails! I’ll be home for Margarita Day – A Lifetime original movie

When big-city food writer Emily Carter is sent on assignment to review the best margaritas in small-town America, she’s shocked to find herself back in Seabreeze Bay—her charming yet bittersweet hometown. Even more surprising? The top-rated margarita spot is The Salty Lime, the beachfront bar owned by her ex-boyfriend, Lucas Reyes.

Determined to keep things professional, Emily braces for a quick visit, but Lucas has other plans. As he takes her on a journey through unique margarita flavors and the nostalgia of their past, Emily begins to rediscover the magic of home—and the love she left behind. With National Margarita Day celebrations in full swing and a career-changing decision on the line, Emily must choose between the life she built or the love that could finally make it complete.

A heartwarming and refreshing tale of love, second chances, and the perfect cocktail—just in time for Margarita Day!