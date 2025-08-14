'Love Island USA' host Ariana Madix to guest star on 'St. Denis Medical'

I got a text! It says Love Island USA host Ariana Madix is coming to St. Denis Medical.
A video of Mekki Leeper on set and in costume as Matt announcing Madix's casting news was shared to NBC's Instagram.
"Ariana Madix?" Leeper says after answering a red cord phone. "Is coming to St. Denis Medical? That's where I am right now!"
St. Denis Medical follows an underfunded and understaffed Oregon hospital and the people who work there. The mockumentary stars Wendi McLendon-Covey, David Alan Grier, Allison Tolman, Josh Lawson and Kahyun Kim.
St. Denis Medical returns for season 2 with back-to-back episodes on Nov. 3. Season 1 is available to stream on Peacock.
