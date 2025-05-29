Love Island pop-up villas are coming to Atlanta

Do you have what it takes to be the hot new bombshell entering the villa? Here’s your chance to prove it!

Love Island USA is sending their “Pop-Up Villas” around the country, and one will be in Atlanta at Park Tavern on June 14th.

In other words: shoot your shot at becoming an Islander! Hang out with us this summer at @Peacock #LoveIslandUSA Pop-Up Villa: ❤️‍🔥🏝 https://t.co/MmgHRr0ZLz



6/7: Jersey Shore

6/14: Atlanta

6/28: San Diego pic.twitter.com/FQwM9XBye7 — Love Island USA (@loveislandusa) May 27, 2025

You can see more details and apply here.