Lorne Michaels reveals Tina Fey could be next 'SNL' showrunner

When fans and industry insiders speculate who Lorne Michaels might choose as his successor as Saturday Night Live's executive producer, ex-SNL head writer and Weekend Update anchor Tina Fey's name inevitably comes up, and Michaels revealed to Entertainment Tonight that Fey definitely makes his list of possible replacements.

"It could easily be Tina Fey," Micheals told the outlet on The Emmys red carpet on Sunday, January 14.

Michaels, who has produced or executive produced several of Fey's other projects, including Baby Mama, Whiskey Tango Foxtrot and the stage and screen versions of Mean Girls, adds, "Tina's brilliant and great at everything. She's a very important person in my life."

However, he's keeping all his options open at the moment, noting that there are "a lot of people who are there now who are also, you know ... "

Michaels, 79, created SNL in 1975 and, with the exception of a five-year hiatus from 1980-1985, has served as its executive producer.

Michaels confirmed to ET that he intends to still be guiding the show through its 50th season.

"We’re doing the 50th anniversary show in February of '25, so I will definitely be there for that, and definitely be there until that, and sometime before that we’ll figure out what we’re gonna do," he says.

Fey joined SNL as writer in 1997 before becoming the show's first female head writer two years later. She remained on the show until 2006, when she left to write, star and executive produce the NBC sitcom 30 Rock. Her other credits include Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and Wine Country for Netflix.

