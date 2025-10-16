Looking back at the top 40 Rock songs this week in 1984 How many of these rock anthems do you remember?

Let’s take a trip back in time to 1984, when the TV show Night Court made its debut on NBC, Apple Computer Inc. unveiled the Macintosh personal computer, Indiana Jones dominated the movie box office, and these songs were the top 40 most-played rock songs this week in 1984, according to the Billboard Rock Chart.

How many of these songs below do you remember?

#40 - If This Is It by Huey Lewis and the News

#39 - Understanding by Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band

#38 - Better Be Good To Me by Tina Turner

#37 - Rock Me Tonite by Billy Squire

#36 - Into The Fire by Dokken

#35 - Cage Of Freedom by Jon Anderson

#34 - Missing You by John Waite

#33 - I’m Movin’ On by Eddie Money

#32 - The Warrior by Scandal

#31 - Desert Moon by Dennis DeYoung

#30 - Let’s Go Crazy by Prince and the Revolution

#29 - Mystery by Dio

#28 - Some Guys Have All The Luck by Rod Stewart

#27 - When You Close Your Eyes by Night Ranger

#26 - Out Of Touch by Daryl Hall and John Oates

#25 - Two Minutes To Midnight by Iron Maiden

#24 - Drive by The Cars

#23 - Who Wears These Shoes by Elton John

#22 - Strung Out by Steve Perry

#21 - Bears by Zebra

#20 - A Girl In Trouble by Romeo Void

#19 - All Night Long by Billy Squier

#18 - Purple Rain by Prince and the Revolution

#17 - Beat Of A Heart by Scandal featuring Patty Smyth

#16 - Something About You by Dave Edmunds

#15 - Heaven’s On Fire by Kiss

#14 - Girls With Guns by Tommy Shaw

#13 - Midnight Maniac by Krokus

#12 - I Can’t Drive 55 by Sammy Hagar

#11 - Teacher Teacher by .38 Special

#10 - Flesh For Fantasy by Billy Idol

#9 - New Girl Now by Honeymoon Suite

#8 - Tears by John Waite

#7 - Go Insane by Lindsey Buckingham

#6 - Are We Ourselves by The Fixx

#5 - I Can’t Hold Back by Survivor

#4 - Cover Me by Bruce Springsteen

#3 - Blue Jean by David Bowie

#2 - Pride (In The Name Of Love) by U2

#1 - On The Dark Side by John Cafferty and the Beaver Brown Band

There you have it—the top 40 rock songs this week in 1984.