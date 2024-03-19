Local woman is going viral for her unconventional way to handle people who don’t RSVP

RSVP Card RSVP card on flowers for a party or event (madisonwi/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

There’s nothing more annoying than trying to plan a big event, sending out invites & not getting a response from invited guests on if they plan to attend. A local Atlanta woman named Nishma Mistry is going viral for her suggestion of sending a note to those who haven’t responded in a timely manner. Her message reads “We’re sorry you can’t make it to our wedding. Our RSVP deadline has passed, and you unfortunately did not respond. We would have loved to have you attend, but final numbers have now been turned in and your presence will be missed.” She says she knows it sounds harsh, but hopefully teaches them a lesson for next time.

More on the story here...


