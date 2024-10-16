Lindsay Lohan shares photo, release date for upcoming Netflix holiday film 'Our Little Secret'

Lindsay Lohan is spreading Christmas cheer this holiday season with a new film.

On Tuesday, the actress took to Instagram to share a photo from her upcoming film, Our Little Secret, and its release date on Netflix.

The upcoming film will also star Kristin Chenoweth, Ian Harding, Jon Rudnitsky, Chris Parnell, Dan Bucatinksy, Henry Czerny, Katie Baker, Ash Santos, and Jake Brennan.

Lohan's Mean Girls co-star Tim Meadows will also star in the film.

She tells Netflix's Tudum blog, "The movie is about a girl who's dating someone, and she goes to meet his family for the holidays. Then she bumps into her ex, who is dating her boyfriend's sister. And all kinds of stuff breaks loose."

Chenoweth, who also took to Instagram to share photos from the upcoming film, wrote, "What happens when you put two resentful exes under the same roof on Christmas? Find out this holiday season on Netflix!"

The Tony winner teases to Tudum, "There's a lot of surprise family six-degrees-of-separation issues ahead, which is fun to play."

The streaming platform announced the news of Our Little Secret in January. The project is also part of Lohan's two-picture creative partnership with Netflix.

Previously, Lohan starred in the Netflix rom-com Falling for Christmas in November 2022 alongside Chord Overstreet. She also starred in Irish Wish, which was released in March of this year.

Our Little Secret will be available to stream on Nov. 27.





