Lily Collins explores Rome, new romance in 'Emily in Paris' season 5 teaser trailer

Ciao, Emily!

The official teaser trailer for season 5 of Emily in Paris has arrived, and, despite the show's title, it shows off the sights and sounds of Emily's life in Rome, Italy.

Lily Collins is back in her role as the titular marketing executive Emily Cooper. This season, Emily is the head of Agence Grateau Rome. The trailer finds her adjusting to her new professional and romantic developments in the Italian city.

"But just as everything falls into place, a work idea backfires, and the fallout cascades into heartbreak and career setbacks. Seeking stability, Emily leans into her French lifestyle, until a big secret threatens one of her closest relationships," according to the season's official synopsis. "Tackling conflict with honesty, Emily emerges with deeper connections, renewed clarity, and a readiness to embrace new possibilities."

The trailer finds Emily getting closer with her new beau, Marcello (Eugenio Franceschini). We see the pair cuddling, kissing and riding a Vespa past the Trevi Fountain.

"Rome looks so good on you," Emily's bestie Mindy, played by Ashley Park, tells her.

"Right!" she responds.

Darren Starr created the series, which he also executive produces and writes for.

Also starring in season 5 are Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as Sylvie Grateau, Lucas Bravo as Gabriel, Samuel Arnold as Julien, Bruno Gouery as Luc, William Abadie as Antoine Lambert, Lucien Laviscount as Alfie, Thalia Besson as Genevieve, Paul Forman as Nico, Arnaud Binard as Laurent G, Minnie Driver as Princess Jane, Bryan Greenberg as Jake and Michèle Laroque as Yvette.

Emily in Paris season 5 arrives to Netflix on Dec. 18.

