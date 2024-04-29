The latest sign that NSYNC might do a reunion tour afterall.

*NSYNC to release first new song in over 2 decades Joey Fatone, Lance Bass, Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez and Chris Kirkpatrick (Theo Wargo/Getty Images for MTV)

By Tad, Drex & Kara

So you’re saying there’s a chance?!? Fans have been rabid for an NSYNC reunion for a long time and with the couple of appearances we’ve had over the last few months the want is even greater. So now, both Live Nation and AEG have thrown their hats in the ring for if/when a reunion tour ever happens.

The guys are said to be seriously looking at it, but nothing would happen until after Justin Timberlake wrapped his new tour and album promotion. It would be sometime in 2025 before they even discussed any possibilities. Still a good sign that fans dreams just may come true!

More on the possible reunion here...

