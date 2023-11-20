Kim Kardashian reportedly producing and starring in movie comedy 'The 5th Wheel'

Sorry, Patti LuPone: It looks like Kim Kardashian has been bitten by the acting bug.

Deadline reports the mogul and reality show superstar is producing and will star in a comedy movie she is pitching to studios called The 5th Wheel.

30 Rock veteran Paula Pell is writing the project, which, the trade reports, five studios are battling to produce. Kim "has been very hands on in the pitch," the trade continues, noting she personally attends meetings to boost the project, the plot of which is still under wraps.

Kardashian recently appeared in FX's American Horror Story: Delicate — a turn that seemingly incensed Tony winner LuPone, who dissed her on a segment of Watch What Happens Live!.

"Excuse me, excuse me, Kim. You know, what are you doing with your life? Don't get on the stage, Mrs. Worthington," LuPone said sarcastically, a reference to Noël Coward's 1935 song of the same name.

She also said reality stars, like Kim, take jobs away from actors.

