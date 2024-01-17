'Killers of the Flower Moon' wins Best Film in AARP's Movies for Grownups

While Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon has taken a backseat to Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer for much of the awards season run-up to the Oscars — notwithstanding trophies won by Flower Moon's lead Lily Gladstone — the crime epic was just named Best Film by AARP The Magazine.

Flower Moon was declared the winner of AARP's annual Movies for Grownups Awards; Nolan took Best Director for Oppenheimer.

Jodie Foster took home the Best Supporting Actress honor for her work in Nyad, opposite her Best Actress winning co-star Annette Bening.

Rustin's Colman Domingo was named Best Actor, and Robert De Niro won Best Supporting Actor for Flower Moon.

The Best Screenplay honor went to Barbie's Noah Baumbach and 40-year-old wife Greta Gerwig, who skated the usual rule that all Movies for Grownups nominees must be over 50, because Baumbach is 54.

Elsewhere, The Color Purple was named Best Ensemble, Golden Globe winner The Holdovers was named Best Intergenerational Film, and Bradley Cooper's Maestro was named Best Time Capsule.

Started in 2001, the Movies for Grownups have only correctly predicted the Best Picture Oscar winner four times, most recently with 2018's Green Book.

Incidentally, the category of Best Reality Show wasn't part of the magazine's annual list until there was a reality series specifically set up for an audience of a certain age — and no surprise, The Golden Bachelor took that honor this year.

Elsewhere in TV, newly-minted two-time Emmy winner Jennifer Coolidge was named Best Actress for The White Lotus, Bryan Cranston earned Best Actor for Your Honor, and Succession was named Best TV Series.

