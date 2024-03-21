Kids are using this sneaky texting trick to hide things from their parents

Have you heard about Apple’s “invisible ink” tool? It allows senders to hide their texts from prying eyes by making it look like TV static. Kids have figured out how to use it & are trying to dupe their parents.

To encrypt a message, users simply click on iMessage and type the desired text into the chat box. This doesn’t work on SMS so you have to be texting someone who also has iMessage. Instead of tapping “send,” press and hold the send button to pull up a hidden menu. The user then clicks the “invisible ink” option and hits send, and the message will arrive in the recipient’s inbox looking like a bunch of squiggly pixels. You just have to press the message to see what has been hidden.

