Kevin Spacey claps back after 'Spacey Unmasked' documentary trailer debuts

The trailer to Spacey Unmasked, a documentary about Kevin Spacey from the U.K.'s Channel 4 that will debut there on May 6, has debuted online.

Thanks to a deal with Warner Bros. Discovery, the doc will also air in the States at some point, Variety reports.

In 2017, the Oscar- and Emmy-winning House of Cards star's career was sidelined by sexual assault allegations. He was found not guilty in July 2023 in a London court of a series of sexual assaults against several accusers.

The trade says the documentary was in the works before Spacey's acquittal and the film's producers acknowledge it.

According to a logline published by the trade, "Spacey Unmasked is a forensic look at a man who was once one of the most admired and respected actors in the world. Featuring never-seen-before interviews and archive, the series examines his life from childhood to early success on Broadway and subsequent meteoric rise to stardom."

Producers explain, "This two-part series will investigate Spacey's conduct and talks to multiple men unconnected to that case," teasing that almost all those men have never spoken to media before.

In response to the trailer news, a rep for Spacey sent Variety a cheeky statement from the actor, who reportedly said, "I'm honored to be starring in my first film with Warner Brothers in many years. I hope the Academy takes note of some of the great acting by the lesser known cast."

ABC Audio attempted to confirm the comment, but had not received word back from Spacey's camp as of press time.

