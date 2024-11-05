Kevin Bacon, Kyra Sedgwick making 'Family Movie' with kids Travis, Sosie Bacon

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick have set the comedy horror feature Family Movie as their next project and, true to its title, the film will be a family affair.

The Hollywood couple are set to direct the movie, in which they will star alongside their real-life kids, Travis and Sosie Bacon, according to Variety.

Family Movie follows "an eclectic but tight-knit family of filmmakers" who wind up in the middle of a real-life horror movie when a body turns up on the set of their latest low-budget slasher film, per the outlet. They soon realize the only way to keep the production afloat is by covering up the murder at any cost.

Sedgwick's previous directing credits include the 2022 feature film Space Oddity and the 2017 TV movie Story of a Girl. As an actress, she's best known for her role in TV's The Closer, as well as the films Singles, Something to Talk About, Edge of Seventeen and Born on the Fourth of July.

Kevin Bacon's film credits include Footloose, Apollo 13, Mystic River, X-Men First Class and Tremors.

Sosie Bacon is best known for her roles in HBO's Mare of Easttown, Netflix's 13 Reasons Why and HBO's Here and Now. She recently made her directing debut on the 2024 comedy What We Got Wrong.

Travis Bacon is a writer, producer and actor.

