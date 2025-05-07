Kanye West stomps off set and Kelly Clarkson just wants to sleep in INFO TO GO: May 7, 2025

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 07: Kelly Clarkson attend the 51st annual Daytime Emmys Awards at The Westin Bonaventure Hotel & Suites, Los Angeles on June 07, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

- It took a whole of about two minutes for Kanye West to get irritated in an interview with Piers Morgan and stomp off the set. Kanye was mad that he was introduced as Kanye West and not Ye. He dropped the West a long time ago and changed his name from Kanye to Ye.

So that first ticked him off, and then things went off the rails when Piers Morgan misquoted how many X followers the rapper has.

- Now there are some professions that are much more grueling than others. When it comes to the toughest jobs in America, the top three are military, construction workers, and firefighters. Then doctors and police rounded out the top five.

- There’s a new kid coming to the TV and movie world: Google.

They’ve just launched a new television and film production initiative to scout projects that they could fund or coproduce. It’s called “100″, and it’s a multiyear partnership that they’ve made with a talent firm and production company called Range Media Partners. Their goal is to boost visibility and adoption of their new products, including its AI Gemini that’s trying to compete with ChatGPT.

- Now Mother’s Day is this Sunday, and moms are traditionally the hardest to shop for. Because when you ask her what she wants, she’ll say, “oh, I don’t need anything”.

Kelly Clarkson was on the Today Show yesterday and was asked what she’s expecting to get from her kids this weekend, and she revealed what really all moms want.

“All I ask for is to sleep in. Literally, like, I don’t need any gifts. That’s the gift. Hopefully, you’re watching. Hopefully, you’re watching. I know that I’m getting to sleep in.”