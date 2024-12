KRAKOW, POLAND - NOVEMBER 21: The McDonald's logo displayed on a restaurant facade, on November 21, 2024 in Krakow, Poland. (Photo by Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

If you need a Christmas sweater (ugly or not) McDonald’s has you covered with their latest holiday drop. Sweaters, Grimace Slippers, Nugget Stocking, and McD’s wrapping paper are all available to make your holiday even better. Check the merch store here