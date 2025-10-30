Jon M. Chu teases how much of Dorothy will be in 'Wicked: For Good'

Jon M. Chu, director of 'Wicked: For Good,' as a special guest judge on 'Dancing with the Stars.' (Disney/Eric McCandless)

Dorothy may be the main character of The Wizard of Oz, but Wicked: For Good director Jon M. Chu is setting the record straight on how she will factor into the musical sequel.

In a recent interview with People, Chu said that while the farm girl from Kansas does appear in Wicked: For Good, the audience will not actually see her face.

"I didn’t want to step on who you think Dorothy is in whatever story that you came into this with," Chu said.

The director continued, saying that although the plot of Wicked: For Good overlaps with the events of The Wizard of Oz, he found it important to maintain that this film "is still Elphaba and Glinda's journey."

Because of this, Dorothy "is a pawn in the middle of all of it," Chu said.

The director also teased a moment in the film that was not part of the Broadway stage production. It involves Michelle Yeoh's Madame Morrible involved in "an iconic moment we all know from our youth," Chu said.

“We have this amazing moment of the tornado and how it gets conjured, which is not in the show, really,” he continued.

Wicked: For Good arrives in theaters on Nov. 21.

