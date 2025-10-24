Jon M. Chu shares update on 'Crazy Rich Asians' series: 'It’s a real thing'

Jon M. Chu, director of 'Wicked: For Good,' as a special guest judge on 'Dancing with the Stars.' (Disney/Eric McCandless)

Jon M. Chu is ready to return to Crazy Rich Asians.

The director, who helmed the 2018 film based on Kevin Kwan's bestselling book, recently gave Esquire an update on the upcoming HBO Max series set in the same universe as his film.

“It’s a real thing,” Chu said. “We have scripts, and we’re waiting to be officially ready to go.”

Chu also gave an explanation as to what fans of the story can expect from the new show.

“It’s hard to do the continuation of the books, because our characters changed so much in the first movie. It’s so different [from] the books, actually, even though it feels like it’s the same. So you couldn’t go one-to-one. But we can use a lot of inspiration from the book to dig out more story from it,” Chu said.

While none of the cast from the original film have been confirmed to reprise their roles in the series yet, Chu says he has no doubt "our cast will be there" when it is time for the show to go into production.

Adele Lim, who wrote the 2018 film, will be the showrunner and executive produce the series. Chu serves as an executive producer on the project.

