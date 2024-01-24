John Stamos and wife recreate 'Barbie' scene to honor "snubbed" Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig

Add John Stamos and his wife, Caitlin McHugh, to the list of Hollywood names who were miffed that Barbie director Greta Gerwig and star Margot Robbie were snubbed by Tuesday's Oscar nominations.

As an Instagrammed tribute, Stamos and McHugh reenacted the memorable scene from the movie in which Ken and Barbie part ways in Los Angeles — lip syncing the dialog between Ryan Gosling and Robbie.

While McHugh tends to the gardening around their home, Stamos as Ken pouts from an Adirondack chair, "What am I supposed to do?" — to which an exasperated McHugh as Barbie growls, "KEN! Go for a walk or something!"

"By myself? Really?" Stamos continues. He's then seen popping around their property, eventually ending up in a tree.

About the skit, the Full House star expressed, "This one goes out to Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie who crafted a film that was both a critical success and a cultural phenomenon, delving into feminist themes through the lens of Barbie and challenging patriarchal norms."

He continued, "This movie not only resonated deeply but also grossed OVER a billion dollars. Yet, in a twist of irony, both women were snubbed by the Academy. Everyone go re-watch Barbie tonight."

As mentioned, Robbie and Gerwig's nominated collaborators expressed their own frustrations with the snubs, with Gosling calling the pair "the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally-celebrated film."

Similarly, Best Supporting Actress nominee America Ferrera also expressed her unhappiness, saying she was "incredibly disappointed" that they were ignored. "Greta has done just about everything that a director could do to deserve it," she continued.

"What Margot achieved as an actress is truly unbelievable," Ferrera vented, adding, "Perhaps people got fooled into thinking that the work seems easy."

