John Stamos joins 'The Hunting Wives' season 2

No wig needed for Uncle Jesse.

John Stamos has joined the cast of The Hunting Wives for season 2. Netflix announced that the actor will be part of the show's ensemble in a recurring guest role.

Also joining the show are Dale Dickey and Cam Gigandet. Stamos will play the role of Chase Brylan, while Dickey will play Zelda Moffitt and Gigandet will take on the role of Gentle John Moffitt.

This group of actors joins the previously announced new cast members Kim Matula and Alex FitzAlan. Netflix promises additional ensemble cast will be announced later on.

Brittany Snow and Malin Akerman lead the cast, which also includes Jaime Ray Newman, Dermot Mulroney, Evan Jonigkeit, George Ferrier, Karen Rodriguez, Hunter Emery and Branton Box.

Season 2 is currently in production. It will consist of eight episodes. When the show picks back up for the second season, it will find Sophie and Margo on the outs.

"But soon enough, old secrets and new foes force them back together," according to its official logline. "As they play their dangerous games, the question arises. Are they the hunters or the hunted?"

Rebecca Cutter created The Hunting Wives and serves as its showrunner, writer and executive producer. The series is based on the novel by May Cobb.

