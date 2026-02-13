John F. Kennedy Jr., Carolyn Bessette Kennedy's love story examined in new special

John F. Kennedy, Jr. and his wife Carolyn Bessette Kennedy arrive at the annual John F. Kennedy Library Foundation dinner and Profiles in Courage awards in honor of the former president's 82nd birthday, May 23, 1999, at the Kennedy Library in Boston. (Justin Ide/Boston Herald/Getty Images)

Close friends and contemporaries of John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette Kennedy are speaking out about the couple's love story in a new special examining their lives and tragic deaths.

John and Carolyn | Love, Beauty and Loss, airing Tuesday, Feb. 17 on ABC, features interviews with close friends of the late couple, as well as their contemporaries and the journalists who covered their lives.

"From the very beginning, they had a volatile relationship, and unfortunately, the cameras were always there recording," one person says in the trailer for the special, which dropped Feb. 12 on Good Morning America.

The couple's lives were cut short when they died in a fatal plane crash in July 1999, along with another passenger, Bessette Kennedy's older sister Lauren. The accident occurred when the light aircraft that Kennedy was piloting crashed into the Atlantic Ocean off Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts.

"There just wasn't enough time," a friend of the couple says in the special's trailer.

John and Carolyn | Love, Beauty and Loss, airs Tuesday, Feb. 17, at 10 p.m. ET on ABC and streams the next day on Disney+ and Hulu.

In addition to new interviews, the special also features newly unearthed photographs of Bessette Kennedy and rare footage from the couple's 1996 wedding, according to ABC News Studios, which produced the special.

The special on the Kennedys coincides with the release of Love Story: John F Kennedy Jr & Carolyn Bessette, a Ryan Murphy-produced scripted series about the couple, airing on FX.

In John and Carolyn | Love, Beauty and Loss, viewers will also go behind the scenes of the FX series and see new interviews with its stars, as well as its executive producers, costume designer and production designer.

