NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 04: Defending Champion Joey Chestnut competes during the 2021 Nathans Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest at Coney Island on July 04, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

You know Joey Chestnut from his hot dog eating competitions on the 4th of July, but now he can add a new title to his resume: Banana Dog Eating Champion.

Joey Chestnut popped up at the Savannah Bananas game in Philadelphia over the weekend and ate 14 banana dogs in 3 minutes.