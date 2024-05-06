Jennifer Lopez on touring with kids, Met Gala gown: "It's not about comfort"

Jennifer Lopez will walk the red carpet at the 2024 Met Gala on May 6, and while she's focused on that, she's also making plans for the summer. Specifically, she wants to convince her twins, Max and Emme, to join her on her upcoming tour.

"I feel like this is the last time that I'll get to do something like this with them," J-Lo told GMA. "They're 16, and next time they're gonna be like, 'No, Mom.'"

She said she's still "negotiating" with her kids about when they'll join her on the road, but she's hoping it'll be for the month of July. Her tour runs from June through August in support of her latest album, This Is Me... Now.

"I'm gonna use the last little bit of force I have on them to be like, 'You have to come at least for a little while,'" she added. "Hopefully they'll acquiesce to that."

As for the Met Gala, Jennifer — who's one of the star-studded event's co-chairs — wouldn't dish on her dress, except to say that she's "barely" able to walk in it. "The Met Gala looks ... it's not about comfort," she laughed.

Jennifer also talked about her upcoming movie, Atlas, in which she stars as a data analyst who must overcome her distrust for artificial intelligence, and other people, to survive. She said reading the script made her "sob at the end."

"My character is disconnected ... hasn't let anybody in. Doesn't trust AI, doesn't trust people, feels they always disappoint. And little by little, this AI kind of chips away at her, chips away at her soul," she said. "Together, they kind of become more human."

Atlas begins streaming on Netflix on May 24.

