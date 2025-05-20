Jennifer Lawrence opens up about postpartum: 'It's extremely isolating'

Jennifer Lawrence is getting candid about the challenges of postpartum and motherhood while promoting her new film Die My Love at the Cannes Film Festival.
"As a mother, it was really hard to separate what I would do as opposed to what she would do. And it was just heartbreaking," she said, according to Variety. "I had just had my firstborn, and there's not really anything like postpartum. It's extremely isolating, which is so interesting."
Postpartum depression affects as many as one in eight women, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It can cause symptoms such as withdrawal from loved ones, excessive crying, anxiety, anger, self-doubt and intrusive thoughts. Unlike the common "baby blues," postpartum depression can last for weeks or months and is more intense.
Die My Love, which also stars Robert Pattinson as Lawrence's overwhelmed husband, had its world premiere at Cannes. Based on Ariana Harwicz's 2017 novel of the same name, the film centers on a new mother's spiral into psychosis following postpartum depression, which strains her mental health and marriage.
