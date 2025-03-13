Jennifer Garner’s boyfriend gives ultimatum

There has been a lot of talk lately of Ben Affleck wanting to get back together with ex-wife Jennifer Garner especially after some photos from their son’s 13th birthday started circling. They were caught getting super cozy while playing paintball. Both deny anything is going on, but that didn’t stop Jennifer’s current boyfriend, John Miller, from issuing her a serious ultimatum.

John knows nothing is going on, but doesn’t like the optics of the photos and feels like it is disrespectful to their relationship. He says if he sees anything like that again, he’s out.

You can see the photos here...