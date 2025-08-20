Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon seek second chances in 'The Morning Show' season 4 trailer

The official trailer for season 4 of The Morning Show has arrived.

Apple TV+ released the trailer for the upcoming fourth season of the hit drama series on Wednesday.

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon star in and executive produce the new season, which picks up almost two years after the events of season 3.

"With the UBA-NBN merger complete, the newsroom must grapple with newfound responsibility, hidden motives and the elusive nature of truth in a polarized America," according to the season's official synopsis. "In a world rife with deepfakes, conspiracy theories and corporate cover-ups — who can you trust? And how can you know what’s actually real?"

The trailer starts with Witherspoon's Bradley Jackson staring up at the UBN building, the workplace of the new network that resulted from the merger of UBA and NBN back in season 3.

“I’m a firm believer in second chances,” Bradley says. “Maybe this is an opportunity to make it right.”

Aniston's Alex Levy, who proposed the merger after finding out what Jon Hamm's character Paul Marks had planned for the network, agrees with her.

“This is a reset, a different company, a different culture,” Alex says.

Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Greta Lee and Nicole Beharie also star in the season.

The Morning Show season 4 premieres on Sept. 17. One new episode will debut weekly through Nov. 19.

