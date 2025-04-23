Jenna Ortega is back in 'Wednesday' season 2 teaser trailer

Wednesday's child is filled with woe, but this news will fill you with glee.

Netflix has released the official teaser trailer for Wednesday season 2. The streaming service has also revealed that the new season will be split up into two different parts.

Part 1 of Wednesday season 2 will fittingly debut on Wednesday, Aug. 6, while part 2 will drop on Wednesday, Sept. 3.

Jenna Ortega returns as the young daughter of the Addams family in the new season, which promises even more supernatural adventures and spooky mysteries. This time around, she will be joined by her little brother Pugsley (Isaac Ordonez) at Nevermore Academy, while her parents Morticia (Catherine Zeta-Jones) and Gomez Addams (Luis Guzmán) will also be present on the school's campus.

"This is the first time you've ever willingly returned to a school. How does it feel?" Morticia asks Wednesday in the trailer.

"Like returning to the scene of the crime," she responds. "I already know where the bodies are buried."

The trailer gives us glimpses of other returning characters, including Wednesday's enthusiastic roommate, Enid (Emma Myers), and her former beau Tyler (Hunter Doohan), who was revealed to be the Hyde last season.

Also returning in season 2 are Joy Sunday as Bianca, Victor Dorobantu as Wednesday's trusty friend (and hand) Thing, Moosa Mostafa as Eugene and Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester. Joining the cast this time around are Joanna Lumley as Morticia's mother Hester Frump and Steve Buscemi as Principal Dort.

Notably, Christopher Lloyd, who played Uncle Fester in the 1991 film The Addams Family and its sequel Addams Family Values, joins the cast as a series regular.

Tim Burton directs the series alongside Paco Cabezas and Angela Robinson. The show was created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.