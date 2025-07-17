Jared Leto stars as an AI soldier in 'Tron: Ares' official trailer

The official trailer for Tron: Ares has arrived.

Disney released the trailer for the third film in the Tron film series on Thursday. The trailer shows off the highly sophisticated artificial intelligence program called Ares.

Jared Leto stars as Ares, who is sent from the digital world into the real world in what is humankind's first encounter with A.I. beings. Ares enters the world we know and sets out on a dangerous mission.

"Since time began, man has gazed at the stars and he has wondered, 'Am I alone?'" Evan Peters' Julian Dillinger says in the trailer. "So much talk of A.I. in big tech today. Virtual worlds, what are they going to look like, when will we get there? Well folks, we're not going there. They are coming here."

Peters' Julian then introduces Ares as "the ultimate soldier" who has super strength, lighting fast speed, extreme intelligence and the ability to regenerate if struck down.

The trailer also features a brief look at Jeff Bridges' Kevin Flynn, who appeared in the first two films in the series.

"A malfunctioning program who wants to live. Why is that?" Bridges says to Ares in the trailer.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales director Joachim Rønning helmed the film, which has music by Nine Inch Nails.

The Grammy-winning rock band consisting of Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross composed the score and put together the Tron: Ares Original Motion Picture Soundtrack, which releases on Sept. 19. The soundtrack's first single, "As Alive As You Need Me To Be," features in the trailer and is available as of Thursday.

Greta Lee, Hasan Minhaj, Jodie Turner-Smith, Arturo Castro, Cameron Monaghan and Gillian Anderson also star.

Tron: Ares comes to theaters on Oct. 10.

