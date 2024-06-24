Jane Fonda, Colin Farrell and more chosen for 2025 Hollywood Walk of Fame class

The stars chosen to be part of the 2025 Hollywood Walk of Fame class have been announced.

Over 30 new celebrities have been chosen to be added to the Walk of Fame, including actors like Jane Fonda, Jessica Chastain and Colin Farrell.

Those three have been selected in the motion picture category, along with John Carpenter, Bill Duke, Robert Englund, Emilio Estevez, Nia Long, Lisa Lu, Glynn Turman and Toni Vaz.

Over in the TV category, everyone's favorite science guy Bill Nye is being honored, along with Fran Drescher, Lauren Graham, Molly Shannon, Sherri Shepherd, Courtney B. Vance, Chris Wallace, and Trey Parker and Matt Stone, who will have a double ceremony together.

These honorees will have up to two years to set a date for their ceremonies.

"Each honoree truly embodies the essence of excellence in their respective fields," Peter Roth, chairman of the Walk of Fame selection committee, said. "The committee and I cannot wait to see our honorees becoming part of this world-famous walkway!"

