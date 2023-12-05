Jamie Foxx delivers emotional speech in 1st public appearance since medical scare

Oscar-winning actor Jamie Foxx choked back tears Monday night at the Critics' Choice Movie Awards, which marked his first public appearance since his mystery health scare and hospitalization in April.

Accepting the Vanguard Award for his performance in The Burial, Foxx expressed gratitude for his life as it is now -- and doing what he does best, he brought the laughs.

"I want to thank everybody. I've been through something. I've been through some things. You know, it's crazy I couldn't do that six months ago, I couldn't actually walk," he began, holding back tears. "So it feels good to be here. I cherish every single minute now. It's different."

He continued, "I wouldn't wish what I went through on my worst enemy, 'cause it's tough, when you almost – when it's almost over. When you see the tunnel. I saw the tunnel, I didn't see the light. It was hot in that tunnel, too, I was wondering where I was goin'," he said, cracking up the crowd.

The 55-year-old has yet to disclose the exact medical condition he experienced, but according to his daughter, Corinne Foxx, he was rushed to the hospital while on the set of Back in Action in Atlanta.

Foxx also mentioned having a new appreciation for his life and career following his experience, telling the crowd, "don't give up on your art and don't let them take the art from you, either."

