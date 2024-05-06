James Gunn reveals first photo of David Corenswet in his 'Superman' suit

On his Threads account on Monday, May 6, writer-director James Gunn posted the first official photo of David Corenswet in his Superman suit.

In the photo, Supes is sitting down as he puts on one of his red boots, suiting up likely to deal with a threat visible through the window behind him: a pink energy beam shooting from an eyeball-like entity in the sky, down onto Metropolis.

The writer-director, who is also the co-CEO of DC Films captioned the shot, "Get ready. Superman 7.11.25."

The suit appears weathered from previous battles. Gunn gave credit to the costumers without naming them by noting that unlike most super-suits you see in movies, there was no CG-sweetening to enhance it.

"The above photo was taken on set by Jess Miglio and was entirely in-camera," Gunn commented.

Jessica Miglio has worked on previous productions with Gunn, snapping on-set shots on his movies, including The Suicide Squad, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. III. and on his Max spinoff series, Peacemaker.

As reported, joining Corenswet's Man of Steel/Clark Kent in the film will be Emmy winner Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Emmy nominee Nicholas Hoult as Superman's archnemesis Lex Luthor.

The cast also includes Gunn movie mainstay Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner; Santa Clarita Diet's Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen; Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl and Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific.

