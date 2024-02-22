James Gunn reveals photo of assembled 'Superman: Legacy' cast

On his Instagram, Superman: Legacy writer-director James Gunn revealed on Thursday the main cast of his forthcoming film, which will reboot Warner Bros.' superhero universe.

"After the table read with the #Superman cast," Gunn says about the picture, in which he and his DC Films Co-CEO Peter Safran stand with the smiling stars. The filmmaker goes on to name the characters, not the actors playing them, in his caption.

As previously reported, Hollywood's David Corenswet will play Clark Kent/Superman. He's shown grinning with an arm around Nicholas Hoult, who will portray Superman's archnemesis Lex Luthor.

Unlike Lex's most recent big-screen turns from actor Jesse Eisenberg, Hoult has apparently shaved his head bald to match the villain's depictions in the comics.

Also pictured are Emmy winner Rachel Brosnahan (Lois Lane), Skyler Gisondo (Jimmy Olsen) Sara Sampaio (Eve Teschmacher) and María Gabriela De Faría (The Engineer).

The photo also shows Isabela Merced (Hawkgirl), Edi Gathegi (Mister Terrific), Anthony Carrigan (Metamorpho) and Nathan Fillion (Green Lantern Guy Gardner).

Gunn added, "What a wonderful day."

Superman: Legacy will fly into theaters July 11, 2025.

