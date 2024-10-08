Jack Nicholson, Spike Lee and Billy Crystal to be honored by the Basketball Hall of Fame

Jack Nicholson, Spike Lee and Billy Crystal may not be tall enough to dunk, but nonetheless they'll be inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts, on Sunday.

The trio, along with businessman Alan Horwitz, will be recognized by the organization, technically called The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. They'll be recognized as SuperFans on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET on the Jerry Colangelo Court of Dreams.

John L. Doleva, president and CEO of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, says, "These individuals have not only been passionate fans but have also significantly contributed to the rich culture of basketball. Their unwavering dedication to the game and their ability to connect with fans make them truly deserving of this recognition."

"These four celebrated SuperFans will join a group of basketball enthusiasts who have made a profound impact on the game through their loyalty, passion, and dedication," the organization noted.

Spike, a die-hard — and famously vocal — New York Knicks fan, and Crystal, a Los Angeles Clippers guy since the '70s when the team was in San Diego, will be in attendance for the ceremony.

Nicholson, synonymous with the Los Angeles Lakers, apparently won't be there.

