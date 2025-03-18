“It’s all in the hips. It’s all in the hips.” Netflix releases Happy Gilmore 2 trailer

Happy Gilmore is back! That’s the tagline for Happy Gilmore 2 streaming on Netflix starting July 25th. Not much has been revealed about the storyline, but we know there will be a ton of cameos including Bad Bunny, John Daly, Travis Kelce, Bryson DeChambeau to name a few, most of the original cast will be returning as well, Julie Bowen, Ben Stiller, and Christopher McDonald (Shooter McGavin) will be reprising their roles. To go along with the announcement of the release date Netflix has also dropped the official trailer for Happy Gilmore 2 and I hope you are ready to laugh!

