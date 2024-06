A new study from Affordable Seating is showing the most popular ice cream flavors across the state and across the country!

The top flavors based on searches for the state of Georgia were:

1) Neopolitan

2) Superman

3) Vanilla

4) Coconut

5) Strawberry

Nationally, the top flavors were:

1) Neopolitan

2) Vanilla

3) Superman

4) Spumoni

5) Rocky Road

Comment your favorite ice cream flavor! Mine is a tie between chocolate chip cookie dough and mint chocolate chip.