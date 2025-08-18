Is this the sport of the future? Precision, power, and shopping carts in Bavaria

By Chris Centore

In a small Bavarian town, grocery shopping doesn’t end at the checkout, it ends in the Shopping Cart Return Championships.

Helga, the reigning queen, glides her cart back with military precision, snapping it into place like a Tetris piece. Gertrude, her rival, prefers raw power—launching hers from halfway across the lot in a move locals call the “Ramstein Slam.”

The crowd cheers, bratwursts wave in the air, and when the final clang echoes, the parking lot shines spotless. Efficiency, discipline, and just a touch of chaos. Only in Germany could cart returning be a sport. Enjoy!

Weekdays from 3-7 p.m. on B98.5

