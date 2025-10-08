Is there a new Atlanta Braves Home Depot tool for the tool race?

Reddit Post from TehFireTruck
By Abby Jessen

As many of you know, I’m a huge fan of the Atlanta Braves Home Depot tool race that they do at each home game. I kept track of who won the tool race for every game in the 2025 season and have a whole article about the lore behind the four tools.

That’s why I was excited and surprised when I stumbled across this Reddit post where their appears to be a FIFTH Home Depot tool. He looks like a wrench or a pair of pliers? We used to have a saw named “Cutter” back in the day. Will we see this new character on the field next season?

