Is it ok to kiss your married friends?

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 23: (L-R) Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey attend the JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH Premiere presented by Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment on June 23, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment)

Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey have been all over the place promoting the new Jurassic World Rebirth movie, but people are talking more about their red-carpet antics than the movie itself. On at least 2 occasions they have greeted each other with a kiss on the lips! Even in front of Scarlett’s husband Colin Jost. Jonathan says that life is too short to not show love and kiss your friends. So that brings up the question...is kissing your friends on the lips ok or completely out of line.

More on this controversial kiss here...