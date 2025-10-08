Is Erewhon coming to Atlanta?

Erewhon
By Abby Jessen

About a week ago, the internet was buzzing because Erewhon’s brand page posted a picture with a bunch of major cities including Atlanta with the caption “The Taste of Erewhon in Your City. Coming Soon.” It has since been edited to "A Taste of Erewhon Shipping to Your City. Coming soon."

They’ve also started posting a bunch of pictures of their smoothies in different cities, so we really don’t know if we’re getting one or if they’re having pop-ups or something completely different!

If you don’t know about Erewhon, it’s a luxury California-based supermarket chain that is known for high-end organic products. Lots of celebrities shop there, and it’s very expensive! For example, the popular Erewhon smoothie runs between $16-23.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirB98.5 FM - 90s, 2K & TODAY Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about b985.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!