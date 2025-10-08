Is Erewhon coming to Atlanta?

About a week ago, the internet was buzzing because Erewhon’s brand page posted a picture with a bunch of major cities including Atlanta with the caption “The Taste of Erewhon in Your City. Coming Soon.” It has since been edited to "A Taste of Erewhon Shipping to Your City. Coming soon."

They’ve also started posting a bunch of pictures of their smoothies in different cities, so we really don’t know if we’re getting one or if they’re having pop-ups or something completely different!

If you don’t know about Erewhon, it’s a luxury California-based supermarket chain that is known for high-end organic products. Lots of celebrities shop there, and it’s very expensive! For example, the popular Erewhon smoothie runs between $16-23.