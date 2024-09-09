'Inside Out 2' stays atop streaming list for the third straight week

Disney/Pixar's Inside Out 2 has stayed atop the Fandango at Home streaming chart for the third straight week.

The animated movie is, so far, the highest-grossing movie of the year, having made more than $1.6 billion worldwide since it hit theaters June 14.

Coming in second on the streaming chart was M. Night Shyamalan's latest thriller, Trap; the summer hit Twisters ranked third for the week of Sept. 2 through Sept. 8.

In fourth place was a new entry, Borderlands, which suffered a disastrous box office fate when it hit theaters on Aug. 9.

Another animated hit, Despicable Me 4, rounded out the top 5.

Incidentally, interest over weekend box office champ Beetlejuice Beetlejuice seems to have spurred streams of the 1988 original, which made #9 on the list, while Kevin Costner's Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1, which is also streaming on Max, rounded out the top 10.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.