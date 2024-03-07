The Incredible Camera Airbnb You’d Never Expect To Find In Georgia

As local travel experts, we know what travelers are looking for when it comes to finding the perfect accommodations for their next trip. To compile our lists, we scour the internet to find properties with excellent ratings and reviews, desirable amenities, nearby attractions, and that something special that makes a destination worthy of traveling for.

When planning a getaway, it’s easy to focus so much on the destination itself that the accommodations can sometimes fall by the wayside. Don’t fall into the trap of staying at a boring old chain motel: where you sleep at night is part of the vacation, after all! If you’re looking for a truly unique Airbnb in North Georgia, we think you’ll love the spot we’ve picked out for you today. The Lens Lodge is perhaps the quirkiest place to stay around. This vacation rental in Ellijay, GA is unlike anything you’ve ever seen. Check it out:

You’ll find The Lens Lodge in Ellijay, GA, a tiny mountain town that’s incredibly charming.

Matthew/Airbnb

Thanks to its status as the “apple capital of Georgia,” Ellijay is quite popular to visit in the fall, but we think it’s a great excursion for any time of year.

rodclementphotography/iStock/Getty Images Plus

It’s one of our favorite small town getaways in Georgia.

The entire home is designed like a camera, which is quite fitting since this place looks perfect for social media posts.

The open floor plan has plenty of windows, allowing in tons of natural light and amazing views of the surrounding two-acre property.



